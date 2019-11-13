AURORA, Colo. — A proposed interchange at Interstate 70 and Picadilly Road in Aurora will receive a $25 million grant, the Trump administration announced Tuesday.

The Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program will invest $900 million in American infrastructure, U.S. Secretary Elaine L. Chao said Tuesday.

The funding has been awarded to 55 projects in 35 states, including two in Colorado.

“The Administration is targeting BUILD Transportation grants to repair, rebuild, and revitalize significant infrastructure projects across the country,” said Chao.

The proposed I-70 and Picadilly interchange, located near I-70 and Colfax Avenue east of the Denver metro area, will receive $25 million towards its projected $56 million cost.

The City of Aurora says the new interchange will facilitate much-needed north-south connectivity on Picadilly Road where it intersects with the I-70 corridor.

"This project will unlock a roadway network that can connect people and commerce to Denver International Airport and the adjacent Colorado Aerotropolis, a developing world-class residential, commercial and industrial community expected to create 74,000 jobs in the area by 2040," according to the City of Aurora.

Another project in Colorado Springs — the Colorado Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Project — was awarded $18 million towards an estimated $127 million total cost.

To learn more about the I-70 and Picadilly interchange, visit AuroraGov.org.

A full list of BUILD funding can be found at Transportation.gov.

