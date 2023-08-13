Resurfacing project to begin east of Eisenhower Tunnel

The project is scheduled to begin this week for a 13-mile stretch of eastbound I-70 between Eisenhower Tunnel and the Georgetown on-ramp.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will start a project to resurface a 13-mile stretch of eastbound Interstate 70 Sunday evening.

The project will resurface eastbound lanes of I-70 between the Eisenhower Tunnel and the Georgetown on-ramp, according to CDOT. Crews will also work on a half-mile stretch of eastbound I-70 at US 40.

Damaged guardrails and over 200 signs will also be replaced during the project, CDOT said.

Beginning Aug. 13, there will be single-lane closures on I-70 eastbound that could result in up to 30-minute delays, according to CDOT. Work is expected to last from Sunday evening until Friday morning, CDOT said.

Lane closures will begin Sunday at 9 p.m. and last until 8 a.m. on Monday. Weeknight closures are expected from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday evening through Friday morning.

Other expected travel impacts in the area:

Occasional overnight ramp closures will occur during paving.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH through the work zone.

There will be 11-foot width restrictions on vehicles through the work zone.

There are several other projects happening in or near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial tunnel and along the corridor. Travelers can find information about the I-70 mountain corridor project map and sign up for travel alerts on the CDOT website.

