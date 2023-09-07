x
Palisade peaches cover portion of eastbound I-70 after semi crash

Just one lane was open after the crash early Thursday in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near C-470.
Credit: Colorado State Patrol (CSP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One eastbound lane of Interstate 70 reopened after a semi crash early Thursday morning.

At about 2:10 a.m., troopers responded to a semi that had tipped onto its side in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near C-470, according to Trooper Gabriel Moltrer with Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The semi was blocking exit 259 and caused the closure of the eastbound lanes at the Morrison Road exit, Moltrer said.

Just before 6 a.m., one lane of eastbound traffic was reopened through the area, according to Moltrer.

The truck involved was hauling peaches, according to CSP. The dirver had minor injuries.

"Area should smell good until the sun bakes the lost load," CSP Golden said on X, formerly Twitter.

CSP did not have any estimated time to when the interstate would reopen.

