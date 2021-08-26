Semi hits tow truck; tow driver suffers critical injuries

Eastbound I-70 was closed at Silverthorne Thursday afternoon.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed after a semi-truck struck a tow truck Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at around mile post 231, which is about three miles east of Georgetown in Clear Creek County, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The tow truck driver suffered critical injuries, according to CSP. Troopers said drivers heading east toward Denver should expect significant delays.

CSP tweeted that eastbound truckers should pull over and park at chain-up stations to wait it out.

The eastbound closure is posted at Exit 205 at Silverthorne in Summit County. Eastbound US 6 at Loveland Pass was also closed at mile post 217, which is near Keystone.

The crash caused a diesel fuel spill too.

There's no word on the semi-truck driver's condition.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.