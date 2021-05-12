Truck hauling lemons catches fire, eastbound lanes of I-70 closed in Golden

Fire department activity has closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Colorado Mills Parkway.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A truck fire near the Colorado Mills Parkway exit closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at US 6 near Golden Wednesday afternoon.

A photo from Colorado State Patrol (CSP) showed a large plume of black smoke coming out of the truck, and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted at around 3:30 p.m. that fire department activity would close this stretch of the interstate indefinitely.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, however, CSP said the driver is OK. Drivers are told to avoid the area and should prepare for an extended closure.

The truck was hauling lemons and because a lot of its cargo spilled on the roadway it will take a while to clean up, CSP said.

This is near the spot where four people died in a fiery truck crash on the eastbound lanes of I-70 in 2019.

The crash involved a total of 28 vehicles – including four semi-trucks – and forced bridge repairs and a prolonged closure of the lanes.

The truck driver accused of causing this crash now faces multiple charges and is still undergoing the legal process.

