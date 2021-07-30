More than 20 people rescued from tunnel after I-70 mudslides

People sheltered in vehicles in the tunnel after making their way into Glenwood Canyon before it was fully closed. CDOT is working to reach more stranded motorists.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — More than 20 people who made it into Glenwood Canyon on Thursday before a full closure was implemented due to an active storm cell sheltered inside their vehicles in a tunnel overnight, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

>The video above is about the impact of the I-70 detour on small towns.

Garfield County Emergency Operations was activated, and a temporary shelter was set up at the Glenwood Recreation Center with the American Red Cross.

GCSO and Glenwood Fire secured a bus from RFTA and headed into the canyon to reach the people that were in the tunnel. They followed Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews as they made a path through two debris flow areas to reach the tunnel.

Early Friday morning, the bus reached the tunnel and took people back to Glenwood Springs. Several people drove their own vehicles out, following the bus to safety and shelter at the recreation center, according to GCSO.

Multiple vehicles are still stuck in the canyon, and CDOT said its crews will be working to remove those vehicles and their occupants while cleaning up the debris flows.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Storms and severe weather in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.