I-70 westbound closed in Glenwood Canyon due to multiple-vehicle crash

CDOT said that crews were working as quickly and safely as possible to remove the vehicles.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, near Exit 133, is closed due to a crash involving multiple semi-trucks and a gasoline tanker.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), four commercial vehicles were involved in the pileup and that crews are working to drain the 7,000 gallons of gasoline into a different tanker. Crews expect the process to take several hours.

Motorists travelling west are being rerouted onto an alternative route, exiting I-70 at Exit 205 and going north on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling. From there, travelers are being directed west onto U.S. 40, and then south on Colorado 13 in Craig. Drivers can return to I-70 using Exit 87 or 90.

CDOT expects the detour to add at least 2.5 extra hours of travel time.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

