Man walking on I-25 dies after he was hit by vehicle in Greenwood Village

The man was walking in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Arapahoe Road, according to police.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A 26-year-old man who was walking on Interstate 25 near Arapahoe Road was hit by a vehicle and died early Sunday, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD).

GVPD officers responded to the scene in the southbound lanes of I-25 just north of Arapahoe at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, said a police spokesperson.

The man had been walking north on the interstate when he was hit by a southbound vehicle. The driver stayed on scene and was not arrested, according to police.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the pedestrian.

Two lanes of I-25 were closed for several hours for the investigation and have since reopened.

> Video above: Colorado pedestrian deaths have nearly doubled since 2008

