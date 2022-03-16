x
I-70 mountain corridor closures due to avalanche, semi crash

The crash has westbound I-70 closed near Glenwood Canyon, while U.S. 6 was closed on Loveland Pass for avalanche cleanup.
Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation
A crash involving an overturned semi closed westbound Interstate 70 on Wednesday.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A crash and an avalanche caused closures Wednesday on the Interstate 70 corridor in the mountains.

The crash, involving an overturned semi, had the westbound lanes of I-70 closed near Glenwood Canyon between Exit 133 (Dotsero) and Exit 129 (Bair Ranch), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Westbound drivers should plan for an extended closure Wednesday and use an alternate route, CDOT said.

U.S. 6 on Loveland Pass was closed in both directions between I-70 and Montezuma Road due to an avalanche Wednesday morning.

The avalanche was about 600 feet wide and several hundred feet long, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

CDOT said U.S. 6 was not impacted but was closed for cleanup.

Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation
Agencies respond to an avalanche on Loveland Pass on Wednesday.

For road closure updates, visit cotrip.org or download the COtrip Planner app.

