I-70 to close between Copper Mountain and Vail for avalanche mitigation

The closure will start at 9 a.m. between the Copper Mountain exit and East Vail, according to state transportation officials.

VAIL, Colo. — Interstate 70 will be closed for about an hour in both directions Monday morning for avalanche mitigation work, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure was expected to start about 9 a.m. between Exit 195 at Copper Mountain and Exit 180 in East Vail. CDOT said that travelers should expect delays and plan ahead.

Avalanche danger was considerable after a weekend storm dropped much needed snow on the high country.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said avalanches could break wide and run for long distances, and that traveling in, near or under avalanche terrain wasn't recommended through Tuesday.

CDOT advises drivers who encounter an avalanche or powder cloud to follow these instructions:

Reduce speeds

Pullover to the shoulder of the highway if possible

Turn off your vehicle

Remain in your car

Call 911 and ask for help

Make sure you're prepared with an emergency kit that includes jumper cables, flares or reflective triangles, an ice scraper, a car cell phone charger, a blanket, a map, cat litter or sand for traction, food and water.

CDOT recommends checking out cotrip.org before heading out.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.