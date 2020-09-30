Independence Pass closes for rockfall mitigation

Motorists will need to use alternate routes on Wednesday and Thursday on CO 82.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close Independence Pass (CO 82) on Wednesday and Thursday for rockfall mitigation work.

The full closure of the pass is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1.

Closure points will be east of Aspen, from approximately Mile Point 59 to Mile Point 62. CDOT said motorists should use alternate routes.

The closure to all traffic will allow for hydromulching, a water and wood based mulch that helps stabilize the slopes, according to CDOT.

Road work along CO 82 began in late September and is expected to last through mid-October.

For the latest road condition information go to www.cotrip.org.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.