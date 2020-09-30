x
Independence Pass closes for rockfall mitigation

Motorists will need to use alternate routes on Wednesday and Thursday on CO 82.
Credit: Pam Gale
Independence Pass

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close Independence Pass (CO 82) on Wednesday and Thursday for rockfall mitigation work.

The full closure of the pass is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1.

Closure points will be east of Aspen, from approximately Mile Point 59 to Mile Point 62. CDOT said motorists should use alternate routes.

The closure to all traffic will allow for hydromulching, a water and wood based mulch that helps stabilize the slopes, according to CDOT.

Road work along CO 82 began in late September and is expected to last through mid-October.

For the latest road condition information go to www.cotrip.org.

Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation

