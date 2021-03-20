I-25 closed in Loveland after semi crash, fuel spill

Interstate 25 was expected to remain closed between Colorado 402 and U.S. 34 until about 1 p.m.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Interstate 25 was expected to be closed in the Loveland area through the afternoon after a semi crash and fuel spill early Saturday, according to authorities.

The closure was expected to continue through at least 1 p.m. for northbound and southbound lanes between Colorado 402 (Exit 255) and U.S. 34 (Exit 257). Drivers can use the alternative routes of U.S. 85 and U.S. 287, said the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT and fire crews were working to clean up about 11,000 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled when a fuel tanker crashed, CDOT said. Frontage roads were also affected by the spill.

Fire crews responded about 1:12 a.m. to the fully engulfed diesel fire and extricated the driver, who suffered minor injuries, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority (LFRA).

CDOT and about 35 firefighters from LFRA and Front Range Fire were on scene at the crash about 6 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for updates.

