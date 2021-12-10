Northbound I-25 closed north of Wellington to Wyoming border

The CDOT said drivers need to be prepared for difficult travel this week as two storm systems bring rain, snow and wind to Colorado.

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed north of Wellington due to snow and ice safety concerns Wednesday morning.

Northbound I-25 is closed as of 4:15 a.m. from Owl Canyon Road (Exit 278) to the Wyoming border, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The interstate closure is located 17 miles north of the Wellington area, from Mile Point 281 to Mile Point 298.

CDOT advises drivers to use an alternate route.

Drivers need to be prepared for difficult travel this week as two storm systems bring rain, snow and wind to Colorado, CDOT warned.

The first system dropped several inches of snow across Colorado’s Western Slope mountains on Tuesday and in areas of Wyoming. Another system will bring additional rain and snow over Colorado's northern and central mountains and even colder temperatures Thursday and into Friday.

The storm system on Thursday night into Friday morning looks increasingly likely to bring Denver its first snowfall of the winter season. Denver's average first measurable snowfall date is on Oct. 18, so mid-October snows are fairly typical.

The Front Range and easterly plains will experience strong gusting winds. CDOT said high-profile vehicles are urged to use extreme caution and motorists should check COtrip.org for road conditions and weather forecasts before traveling.

CDOT is preparing for snow packed and icy conditions and difficult travel conditions on the Western Slope. Snow could blow up to 60 mph in mountain areas west of Denver including I-70.

Motorists are urged by CDOT to take it slow, leave a safe space behind the vehicle ahead, don’t pass plows and avoid driving during the height of a storm.

Travelers should be prepared for Colorado's Chain and Traction Laws as they will likely be implemented. Motorists should also make sure cars are equipped with emergency kits before heading out in the likely event of road closures. Emergency kits should include chains/alternative traction devices, water, sand/cat litter, flares, jumper cables and blankets.

Chain and Traction Laws

When weather conditions warrant, CDOT will activate the Traction Law. If weather conditions deteriorate, CDOT will activate Chain Laws for passenger and commercial vehicles. Motorists will be alerted to an active Traction or Chain Law by highway signage, COtrip.org and traffic/roadway condition alerts.

For more information on the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw. For more information on the Commercial Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/colorado-chain-law. To learn more and view tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information website: COtrip.org

Free mobile app: COtrip Planner

Chain and traction law information: codot.gov/admin/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html

Connect with us on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot

