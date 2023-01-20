I-25 northbound closed near Mead for serious crash

The crash involved two semi-trucks and three cars, and multiple people were taken to hospitals.

MEAD, Colo. — Crews responded to a serious crash Friday afternoon that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of the Denver metro area.

The crash was near Colorado 66, which is Exit 243 to Longmont and Platteville. It involved two semi-trucks and three vehicles, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened just after 12:45 p.m. Friday. Two people were taken to a hospital, and one of those people suffered serious injuries, CSP said.

Drivers should expect the highway to be closed for a while, according to CSP. They said there is a lot of debris on the road and crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation will need to clear the debris before the road can reopen.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:

Expect the unexpected

Slow down

Don't tailgate

Be aware of emergency crews

Heed signs

Obey flaggers

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Keep with the traffic flow

Plan your drive

Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.

Colorado's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane when there’s an emergency situation along the shoulder. If the driver can’t move over, they must slow down significantly to avoid an accident.

The law was implemented in 2005 and strengthened in 2020. A CDOT news release states: "The updated law stipulates that if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour. On roadways with speed limits 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit. Drivers that fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300."

CDOT recommends people check COtrip.org to find out about road conditions, construction zones, and traffic alerts.

9NEWS also provides traffic updates and alerts through the 9NEWS app.

