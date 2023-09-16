Northbound lanes of I-25 reopened after crash

The crash involved three vehicles, according to police. Northbound lanes of I-25 reopened just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

DENVER — Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened after an hours long closure, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

At about 3 a.m., northbound lanes of I-25 were closed for a crash involving three cars, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 at 8th Avenue. Police said serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed between West Alameda Avenue and West Colfax Avenue, according to the CDOT.

CDOT reported all northbound lanes of I-25 and the onramps from U.S. 6 reopened just after 7 a.m.

