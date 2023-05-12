Crew working to stabilize slope under I-25 north of Berthoud

One southbound lane will be closed until about 6 p.m. Friday, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A southbound lane of Interstate 25 in Larimer County will be closed for most of Friday to do emergency repairs to the ground under the interstate, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.

A photo posted by CDOT on social media showed a section of the slope washed out under the interstate between Johnstown and Berthoud. Rain totals in the Berthoud area showed between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain over the past 24 hours.

The work is between Johnstown and Berthoud, with one southbound lane closed between Larimer County Road 16 and Colorado 56 until about 6 p.m. Friday, CDOT said on social media.

CDOT warned drivers to expect major delays and to avoid the area if possible.

