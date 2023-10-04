x
Can I-270 be fixed? CDOT wants your opinion

Constructed 50 years ago, Interstate 270 through Commerce City is due for modernization and CDOT has developed some solutions.
Credit: 9NEWS
I-270 over the South Platte River

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are gathering community feedback on plans to improve the seven-mile stretch of Interstate 270 between Interstate 70 and Interstate 25.

CDOT said the purpose of the I-270 Corridor Improvements project is to modernize the I-270 corridor to accommodate transportation demands.

The project would improve traffic flow and safety on the I-270 mainline, reconfigure interchanges and ramps, enhance bicycle and pedestrian connectivity across I-270, and replace deficient bridges and other infrastructure.

Constructed 50 years ago, I-270 has grown into a corridor of commerce, attracting companies in the sectors of energy, advanced manufacturing and logistics, according to CDOT. The stretch of highway also provides a connection to Denver International Airport (DIA) and connects Denver to the education and research facilities along the US 36 corridor.

Credit: 9NEWS
I-270 over the South Platte River

An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process is underway and public input is needed. CDOT will be hosting the first in a series of public meetings within the Commerce City community at the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center.

The first public open house is Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Eagle Pointe Recreation Center at 6060 Parkway Drive.

The public is invited to attend to learn more about the I-270 project, talk with team members and share feedback and concerns regarding the I-270 corridor. Public input is what will help guide the final design decision of the interstate, CDOT said.

Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation

