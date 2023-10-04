Can I-270 be fixed? CDOT wants your opinion

Constructed 50 years ago, Interstate 270 through Commerce City is due for modernization and CDOT has developed some solutions.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are gathering community feedback on plans to improve the seven-mile stretch of Interstate 270 between Interstate 70 and Interstate 25.

CDOT said the purpose of the I-270 Corridor Improvements project is to modernize the I-270 corridor to accommodate transportation demands.

The project would improve traffic flow and safety on the I-270 mainline, reconfigure interchanges and ramps, enhance bicycle and pedestrian connectivity across I-270, and replace deficient bridges and other infrastructure.

Constructed 50 years ago, I-270 has grown into a corridor of commerce, attracting companies in the sectors of energy, advanced manufacturing and logistics, according to CDOT. The stretch of highway also provides a connection to Denver International Airport (DIA) and connects Denver to the education and research facilities along the US 36 corridor.

An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process is underway and public input is needed. CDOT will be hosting the first in a series of public meetings within the Commerce City community at the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center.

The first public open house is Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Eagle Pointe Recreation Center at 6060 Parkway Drive.

The public is invited to attend to learn more about the I-270 project, talk with team members and share feedback and concerns regarding the I-270 corridor. Public input is what will help guide the final design decision of the interstate, CDOT said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.