Public input sought on potential solutions to fix I-270

Constructed 50 years ago, Interstate 270 through Commerce City is due for modernization and CDOT has developed some solutions.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are gathering community feedback on plans to improve the seven-mile stretch of Interstate 270 between Interstate 70 and Interstate 25.

CDOT and FHWA in partnership with Commerce City and Adams County have developed several potential solutions to move people and freight safely and reliably through the corridor and now need the public’s feedback.

CDOT will use a virtual public event room to share project information and collect comments from Wednesday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 27. To participate, log onto the I-270 virtual public event.

While the virtual room is open, the public can watch short presentations about the project, learn more about how public comments are reflected in the potential solutions and submit comments on the information being presented. Information will be provided in English and Spanish.

During a virtual event this past summer, CDOT said 474 people participated and provided more than 120 comments about I-270. Much of the feedback related to travel reliability and delays. This community feedback was used to develop the potential solutions now being presented, according to CDOT.

CDOT said the purpose of the I-270 Corridor Improvements project is to modernize the I-270 corridor to accommodate transportation demands.

Constructed 50 years ago, I-270 has grown into a corridor of commerce, attracting companies in the sectors of energy, advanced manufacturing and logistics, according to CDOT. The stretch of highway also provides a connection to Denver International Airport (DIA) and connects Denver to the education and research facilities along the US 36 corridor.

