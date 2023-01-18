I-70 closed in eastern Colorado for crash involving at least 9 semis, 12 cars

COLORADO, USA — Interstate 70 is closed between East Airpark Road and the Kansas state line due to a multivehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
CSP said in a tweet at 2:19 p.m. that the crash involved at least nine semi-trucks and 12 passenger vehicles. No injuries were reported, CSP said.
Drivers should avoid the area and take an alternate route.
There was no estimate for how long the closure would continue, but CSP said drivers should expect an extended closure of the interstate. Troopers on the scene said it could take until Thursday morning to clear the crash, CSP said.
Alternative routes in the area were not recommended because they continue to be dangerous due to high winds and slippery roads, according to CSP.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said in a tweet at 2:20 p.m. that there is heavy traffic between CO 9 and C-470.
