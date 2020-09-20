I-70 eastbound closed at Empire Junction for fatal crash

A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash near U.S. 40 on Sunday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning on Interstate 70 near U.S. 40, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

I-70 eastbound lanes were closed about 11:30 a.m. Sunday with no estimated time of reopening, said CSP Cpl. Ivan Alvarado.

Passenger vehicles were being routed off I-70 to County Road 308, while commercial vehicles were being staged on I-70. CSP warned of extensive delays and said traffic was backed up nearly to Eisenhower Tunnel.

The crash happened at 11:27 a.m. between the motorcycle and a 2017 gray Subaru, Alvarado said.

The crash was under investigation and additional information wasn't yet available.

This story is developing and will be updated.