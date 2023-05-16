I-70 eastbound lanes closed for semi crash

The crash happened near West 32nd Avenue in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Tuesday morning after a crash involving a semi truck.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) first tweeted about the crash about 5:18 a.m. The two right lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed between Colorado Mills Parkway and West 32nd Avenue.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a semi truck had run over a barrier near Exit 264. A small fuel leak was noticed coming from the truck and was able to be plugged, said CSP Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

A hazmat crew from West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. to clean up the fuel spill, according to CSP. As of 9:30 a.m., the two lanes of the interstate were still closed as crews worked to remove the semi.

No injuries were reported from the crash, Moltrer said.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.