Southbound Interstate 25 closed at 144th Avenue

Westminster Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred on I-25.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 25 are closed at 144th Avenue early Monday morning.

Traffic is being diverted at 144th Avenue (Exit 226), said Westminster Police Department (WPD).

WPD said it is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred in the southbound lanes of I-25. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday.

WPD said its major accident reconstruction team is investigating the incident. All southbound lanes are expected to be closed for a few hours Monday morning.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.