Southbound Interstate 25 closed at 144th Avenue

Westminster Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred on I-25.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 25 are closed at 144th Avenue early Monday morning.

Traffic is being diverted at 144th Avenue (Exit 226), said Westminster Police Department (WPD).

WPD said it is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred in the southbound lanes of I-25. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday.

WPD said its major accident reconstruction team is investigating the incident. All southbound lanes are expected to be closed for a few hours Monday morning.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

