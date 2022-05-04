Construction project to close I-25 overnight Wednesday

Interstate 25 widening progresses as CDOT continues roadway reconstruction work in northern Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TIMNATH, Colo. — Interstate 25 in northern Colorado will be closed for at least one night while crews install new overhead sign structures.

The operation will require a full closure of northbound I-25 between Colorado Highway 392 and Harmony Road during the nighttime hours on Wednesday, April 6 and, if needed, Thursday, April 7.

The northbound closure will be in place from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Detours will be in place for drivers.

> Above video: Vail Pass getting safety improvements.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is installing the signs as part of a project to widen I-25.

CDOT said that when the project is complete, capacity on I-25 will be increased by adding an Express Lane in both directions. CDOT is also constructing inside and outside shoulders, and replacing aging bridges.

Construction on the Berthoud to Johnstown segment is expected to be complete in early 2024.

Visit codot.gov/projects/north-i-25 for more information on the I-25 North Express Lanes Project.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.