DILLON, Colo. — A jackknifed semi-truck has caused a closure of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 a half-mile east of Loveland Pass on Saturday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), no injuries have been reported.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said there is no estimated reopening time.

A heavy tow truck is en route to the scene, CSP said.

CDOT is also reporting a second jackknifed semi-truck causing the closure of westbound I-70 at Vail Pass.

A heavy tow truck is at the scene working to get the semi-truck straightened out, CDOT said.

We will continue to update this developing story as more details become available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS