Jefferson County motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the fatal crash that happened at the intersection of West Ken Caryl Avenue and Shaffer Parkway Sunday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car collided in Jefferson County late Sunday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Ken Caryl Avenue and Shaffer Parkway, according to a tweet sent by Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

"A motorcycle and a car collided. The young motorcyclist died at the scene," the post from @CSP_Golden read.

The victim in the crash has been identified as 20-year-old Arthur Hooks, according to Trooper Josh Lewis.

A car was turning left onto Shaffer Parkway when Hooks laid down his motorcycle and hit the car, Lewis said.

A second motorcyclist also laid their bike down during the crash, according to Lewis. That rider suffered minor injuries, state patrol said.

The crash is still under investigation and no citations have been issued, according to CSP.

Family and friends of the victim were at the scene Sunday night, according to the tweet.

"Worst office in the world..." is how the tweet ended, a contrast to one sent three hours earlier with a scenic view along I-70 in Genesee that ended with "Best office in the world."