Woman killed, 3 injured in crash involving sheriff's deputy

A Kiowa County Sheriff's corporal suffered moderate injuries in the collision, the sheriff's office said.

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — A crash Sunday night in Prowers County left a woman dead and three others injured – including a sheriff's deputy.

The crash happened on Highway 50 at Prowers County Road 7, which is just outside of the town of Lamar.

The collision, which occurred around 9:10 p.m., involved a 2013 Dodge Challenger with three people inside and a Kiowa County Sheriff's patrol car driven by a corporal, according to the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said its corporal was responding to another car crash with his lights and sirens on when the Challenger pulled out in front of him.

The patrol car impacted the Challenger's left side and sent both vehicles into a counter-clockwise spin through the intersection, the sheriff's office said.

An 89-year-old woman from Hulbert, Oklahoma who was riding in the backseat of the Challenger was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Challenger, a 65-year-old man also from Hulbert, Oklahoma, was rushed to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. A 62-year-old woman from Hulbert, Oklahoma, who was riding in the Challenger's front passenger, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs, too.

The sheriff's office said their corporal suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed for around four hours while Colorado State Patrol investigated the scene.

The identities of the people involved have not been released.