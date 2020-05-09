1 killed in crash at 6th Ave. and Kipling St.

A pickup went off the exit ramp and into a ditch in the crash Friday afternoon, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at West 6th Avenue and Kipling Street, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

About 4:30 p.m., a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on 6th and exited at Kipling. The pickup ran off the left side of the exit ramp and slid into a ditch area and rolled, police said in a press release.

There were two occupants in the pickup, a police spokesperson said. One of the occupants died, and the other had minor injuries. Police did not release any additional information about the occupants.

The investigation was ongoing and no charges have been filed. The spokesperson said possible factors such as speed, alcohol and drugs were still being looked at.

The ramp was closed for several hours on Friday while police conducted their investigation.

Anyone who may have been in the area of the crash and saw the pickup driving was asked to call Lakewood police at 303-980-7300.