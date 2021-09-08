Lane closures at Colorado and Yale begin Wednesday

Motorists should expect delays when traveling through the area.

DENVER — Denver Water has announced a project to upgrade critical water infrastructure on South Colorado Boulevard between East Dickenson Place and East Amherst Avenue.

The project will require daily lane closures starting Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7 a.m.

Denver Water said lane closures will affect the intersection of South Colorado Boulevard and East Yale Avenue. A uniformed police officer will direct traffic at this intersection during working hours.

Motorists should expect delays when traveling through the area, said Denver Water.

The following impacts will be in place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Eastbound drivers on East Yale Avenue will be unable to turn left onto South Colorado Boulevard.

Northbound drivers on South Colorado Boulevard will be unable to turn left on to East Yale Avenue.

While Denver Water estimated the work will take approximately one month to complete, the road will reopen fully each evening and on weekends.

DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:

Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area

Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe

Operates and maintains 20 dams

Operates and maintains 22 pump stations

Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks

Operates and maintains four treatment plants

Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.