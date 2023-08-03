More lane closures on northbound Speer Boulevard to start Friday

The Denver Department of Transportation said the lane closures are due to intersection work at Larimer Street.

DENVER — Additional lanes on northbound Speer Boulevard approaching Larimer Street will be closed starting Friday morning through Aug. 10, said Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).

The department said the plan is to keep two northbound travel lanes open at all times. Northbound Speer lanes will start to taper north of Colfax Avenue until the Larimer Street intersection, and DOTI suggested that people consider alternate routes during the closures.

DOTI and contractor Hamon Infrastructure need the lane closures because of work at the intersection of Larimer Street and northbound Speer. The department said they're replacing the concrete at the intersection, the adjacent curb, the gutter and pedestrian ramps.

The work is part of the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond project, which will replace the 64-year-old bridge on Larimer Street over Cherry creek and make Larimer Street between 14th Street and Speer "more accessible and enjoyable, adding a two-way protected bikeway, 12-foot-wide sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, more seating options, planters and trees."

The project is expected to be completed in fall of this year, the department said.





