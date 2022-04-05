Plan for lane closures at Speer and Downing this week in Denver

DENVER — A Denver Water contractor will conduct a multi-day project this week to repair a leaking pipe near Speer Boulevard and North Downing Street.
Starting Tuesday, April 5, westbound East First Avenue will be reduced to two lanes daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between North Marion and North Downing streets.
Motorists can expect delays when travelling through the area.
Denver Water said this work also requires a detour along the Cherry Creek Trail. Trail users should enter and exit the trail at the Corona Street ramp instead of the ramp at North Downing Street.
The project should be done by the end of the day Friday, April 8, according to Denver Water's Jimmy Luthye.
> Above video: Denver is changing the pH level of its water as part of its lead reduction plan.
DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:
- Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area
- Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe
- Operates and maintains 20 dams
- Operates and maintains 22 pump stations
- Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks
- Operates and maintains four treatment plants
- Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles
For more information on Denver Water’s Lead Reduction Program, please visit denverwater.org/lead.
