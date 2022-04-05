Plan for lane closures at Speer and Downing this week in Denver

A multi-day project to repair a leaking pipe is planned this week.

DENVER — A Denver Water contractor will conduct a multi-day project this week to repair a leaking pipe near Speer Boulevard and North Downing Street.

Starting Tuesday, April 5, westbound East First Avenue will be reduced to two lanes daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between North Marion and North Downing streets.

Motorists can expect delays when travelling through the area.

Denver Water said this work also requires a detour along the Cherry Creek Trail. Trail users should enter and exit the trail at the Corona Street ramp instead of the ramp at North Downing Street.

The project should be done by the end of the day Friday, April 8, according to Denver Water's Jimmy Luthye.

DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:

Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area

Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe

Operates and maintains 20 dams

Operates and maintains 22 pump stations

Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks

Operates and maintains four treatment plants

Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles

For more information on Denver Water’s Lead Reduction Program, please visit denverwater.org/lead.

