Lane closures on West Evans Avenue start Monday

DENVER — Denver Water will begin a project to upgrade water infrastructure on West Evans Avenue, between South Platte River Drive and South Raritan Street, starting Monday, Nov. 15.
West Evans Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, until the project is complete in spring 2022.
Denver Water said that although the road will reopen each evening and on weekends, drivers should expect delays when travelling through the area.
For more information on the West Evans Avenue lane closures, visit DenverWater.org.
DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:
- Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area
- Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe
- Operates and maintains 20 dams
- Operates and maintains 22 pump stations
- Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks
- Operates and maintains four treatment plants
- Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles
