DENVER — One eastbound lane on Interstate 76 at the Interstate 25 interchange will be closed for 24 hours starting at 8 p.m. Friday, to 9 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said in a news release.

The closure will be in place to repair concrete deck panels and make safety improvements. The project supports CDOT’s new Whole System, Whole Safety initiative, the release said.

CDOT said it anticipates medium travel impact to motorists during the affected hours of closure. These include:

Drivers can expect delays due to the single-lane configuration.

Speed limits may be decreased through the work zone.

Width restrictions of 12 feet have been imposed.

Signs will be in place to alert traffic to the lane closure.

CDOT/Google maps

