2 killed, 1 injured after truck crashes into pole in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colorado — Two people were killed and another injured after a pick-up truck crashed into a pole Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 34 just east of the town of Drake. Drake is located in Big Thompson Canyon about 13 miles east of Estes Park and 16 miles west of Loveland.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Another person had to to be taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said both directions of Highway 34 were closed for a period. CSP said eastbound traffic had reopened and one lane westbound was getting by.

Troopers said they are investigating what may have caused the crash.

The identities of the two people killed in the crash have not yet been released by the Larimer County coroner's office.

