x
Traffic

I-25 SB shut down for crash after semi crosses median

There were injuries in the crash that involved multiple vehicles at South Mulberry Street, according to authorities.
Credit: Colorado State Patrol
A crash involving a semi and multiple other vehicles had Interstate 25 shut down both directions at Colorado 14 in Larimer County.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A semi crossed the median of Interstate 25 in Fort Collins on Thursday, causing a crash at East Mulberry Street, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP troopers and other agencies responded to the crash at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-25, east of Fort Collins. A  semi crossed the median, causing a crash with multiple vehicles, said CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

Construction barriers between northbound and southbound lanes were broken, and agencies were moving barriers to help get traffic out of the area, CSP said.

Poudre Fire Rescue tweeted that three vehicles were involved, and firefighters conducted an extended extrication of a person from one of the vehicles.

At least one person was transported with minor injuries, and the person trapped in the vehicle had major injuries, Cutler said.

Poudre Fire tweeted that the extricated person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

I-25 northbound was closed but reopened about 1 p.m. The southbound lanes were expected to have an extended closure.

All southbound traffic was being diverted at Mountain Vista Drive, Exit 271, according to CSP. They asked people to avoid the area and to use Highway 287, Highway 257 or Highway 85 to travel south.

