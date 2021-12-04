WATCH LIVE: Northbound I-25 closed near Larkspur due to serious crash

CDOT said northbound I-25 was closed at mile marker 170 near the Greenland Exit.

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Emergency crews are working to reopen northbound Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock after a serious accident.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said northbound I-25 was closed at mile marker 170 near the Greenland Exit at 6:40 a.m. Monday.

"All lanes are blocked North of Greenland Rd due to a serious crash," said a tweet from CDOT. "Use alternate route. No estimated time of reopening."

I-25 NB: Road closed at MM 170. All lanes are blocked North of Greenland Rd due to a serious crash. Use alternate route. No estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/tutEKPpPeT — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 12, 2021

