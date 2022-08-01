Leetsdale Drive lane closures begin Monday

Work is scheduled to take place around the clock on Leetsdale Drive.

DENVER — Denver Water will begin a multi-day project on Leetsdale Drive starting Monday, with multiple lane closures anticipated.

The project, which aims to repair a broken valve, will be located at Leetsdale Drive near South Oneida Street.

Denver Water said westbound Leetsdale Drive will be reduced to one lane through the South Oneida Street intersection.

Eastbound traffic on Leetsdale Drive will not be able to turn left onto South Oneida Street.

Delays are likely for those traveling through the area, according to Denver Water, and signage will help direct traffic through the work zone. The project is expected to be done within one week as work will take place around the clock.

Traffic advisory: Repair work starts Monday, Aug. 1, requiring lane closures on Leetsdale Drive, near South Oneida Street. Expect delays if traveling through the area. Work will occur 24/7 until the project is done, which should be by the end of the week. https://t.co/hGMgr2T7qQ pic.twitter.com/NlFCth6gLu — Denver Water (@DenverWater) July 31, 2022

DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:

Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area

Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe

Operates and maintains 20 dams

Operates and maintains 22 pump stations

Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks

Operates and maintains four treatment plants

Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles

SUGGESTED: Electrocuted squirrel sparks small grass fire in Larimer County

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.