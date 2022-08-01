x
Leetsdale Drive lane closures begin Monday

Work is scheduled to take place around the clock on Leetsdale Drive.
DENVER — Denver Water will begin a multi-day project on Leetsdale Drive starting Monday, with multiple lane closures anticipated.

The project, which aims to repair a broken valve, will be located at Leetsdale Drive near South Oneida Street.

Denver Water said westbound Leetsdale Drive will be reduced to one lane through the South Oneida Street intersection.

Eastbound traffic on Leetsdale Drive will not be able to turn left onto South Oneida Street.

Delays are likely for those traveling through the area, according to Denver Water, and signage will help direct traffic through the work zone. The project is expected to be done within one week as work will take place around the clock.

DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:

  • Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area
  • Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe
  • Operates and maintains 20 dams
  • Operates and maintains 22 pump stations
  • Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks
  • Operates and maintains four treatment plants
  • Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles

