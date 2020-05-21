Less traffic expected for Memorial Day weekend

The Colorado Department of Transportation is expecting less traffic on the roads this Memorial Day due to the safer at home order.

In a news release, CDOT said that due in part to the safer at home orders, they expect to see less than normal traffic over the holiday weekend.

"With the warmer weather upon us, this might be a tempting weekend to head to the mountains or to travel farther than usual from home,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “But this year is unique. We’re encouraging people to please follow public health orders, recreate responsibly and do their part to keep each other safe.”

Even with the expected decrease in traffic, CDOT crews will suspend construction and maintenance projects on noon this Friday, and will be expected to resume on Tuesday, according to the release.

The dates of Colorado's seasonal highways, usually open by Memorial Day, have been postponed. CDOT released potential opening dates for some of Colorado's seasonal highways. These dates and timeframes could change.

o State Highway 5 – Mount Evans: Early July.

o State Highway 82 – Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen: June 1.

o Trail Ridge Road between Estes Park and Grand Lake (Rocky Mountain National Park): Date to be determined.

o Guanella Pass between Georgetown and Grant: Date to be determined.

o Kebler Pass between Crested Butte and the Paonia area: May 21.

o Cottonwood Pass between Buena Vista and Gunnison County: June 1.

For the current status of the seasonal roads above, please check the cotrip.org website or call 511. For more information about the Interstate 70 corridor west of Denver, please visit: www.GoI70.com.