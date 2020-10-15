Light rail service on R, E Lines to be disrupted this weekend

The E Line will not have service between Belleview and Dry Creek stations while the R Line won't travel south of Belleview.

DENVER — Service on the Regional Transportation District (RTD)’s E and R Lines will be disrupted due to light rail wire replacement on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18.

Crews will be replacing overhead wires from 3 a.m. Saturday through the end of the service day on Sunday.

While this work takes place, the E and R Lines will be affected:

The E Line will not have service between Belleview and Dry Creek stations. At Belleview Station, the E Line will run on the track adjacent to South Quebec Street.

The R Line will not have service south of Belleview Station. At Belleview Station, the R Line will run on the track adjacent to I-25.

Bus shuttles between stations will be provided at the following locations:

Belleview Station – board at Gate A

Orchard Station – board at Gate C

Arapahoe at Village Center Station – board at Gate F

Dry Creek Station – board at Gate B

RTD said E and R Line riders should plan for additional travel time between affected stations over the weekend before regularly-scheduled service resumes Monday, Oct. 19.

RTD reminds the public that all passengers are required to wear masks and practice social distancing while riding on or waiting to board RTD vehicles.

To help reduce the spread, it is important to practice these safety precautions when traveling. We appreciate the effort our riders are putting forth, & here at RTD we continue to clean & sanitize our vehicles regularly. Together, we can create a clean & safe travel environment. pic.twitter.com/mKgT1vRxci — RTD (@RideRTD) October 15, 2020

