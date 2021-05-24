Lincoln Street into downtown Denver gets new configuration

Safety updates are being made along Lincoln Street from the Broadway RTD Station to 5th Avenue.

DENVER — Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) has begun rolling out changes to Lincoln Street on the approach into downtown Denver.

DOTI said the changes along Lincoln Street from Ohio Avenue to 5th Avenue "aim to make bus travel more efficient during peak travel times, calm traffic, and make it a safer street for all users, particularly pedestrians."

DOTI said its crews have upgraded the dedicated transit-only lane on Lincoln Street with new striping and signage to extend its hours on weekdays during peak travel times. The transit-only lane's hours will now be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to DOTI, these extended hours will reduce the time it takes to get through downtown on transit and make transit a more convenient option. Outside of those hours (mid-day, overnight and on weekends), new signage will indicate that the lane will revert to a parking lane.

DOTI said it is adding other safety updates aligning with Denver’s Vision Zero Program to make Lincoln Street safer for people on foot:

Bollards and paint to shorten crossing distances for people on foot and to slow vehicle turning movements.

Rubber curbing on Ellsworth Avenue and on Virginia Avenue at Lincoln Street to slow vehicle turning movements.

Pulling back on-street parking at the intersections of Cedar, 1st, and 4th Avenues to help make pedestrians easier to see at crosswalks.

Refreshing crosswalk and stop bar markings so they are more visible.

