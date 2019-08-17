GENESEE, Colorado — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were fully closed Saturday morning near Genesee following a crash involving three vehicles, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles became pinned under a semi-truck, CSP said.

The crash was first reported around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. It's unclear what caused the crash. CSP was unable to provide any information about injuries.

As of 7:40 a.m. the far left lane of traffic was getting through, but there were long delays in the area.

