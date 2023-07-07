Loose rock above I-70 near Floyd Hill shuts down both directions of highway

I-70 was shut down both directions west of Denver on Thursday afternoon.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Interstate 70 is shut down Thursday afternoon on Floyd Hill with no estimated time of reopening because of loose rock above the roadway after blasting, said the Colorado State Patrol.

The highway closure began around 3:24 p.m. Thursday near the construction site on the interstate between the Hidden Valley exit and Floyd Hill due to safety concerns.

The Colorado Department of Transportations has cameras along the interstate that show there is construction and construction equipment in the area of safety concern.

CDOT notes that the closure is between mileposts 244-248 because of a concern of loose rocks after blasting in the area. If you're traveling on I-70, check COtrip.org for road conditions or closures.

Construction in this area began in July. CDOT said the I-70 Floyd Hill Project will improve mobility and increase safety from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs. The project aims to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes on an eight-mile stretch of I-70.

The project received $700 million in state and federal funding and is part of the Gov. Jared Polis (D) administration's 10-year infrastructure plan, CDOT said.

“The I-70 Floyd Hill Project is many years in the making,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement.

“From initial scoping to completion of the National Environmental Policy Act process in February 2023, we are now ready for construction. Moving the project forward was a collective effort from many partners, including elected officials, local, state and federal agencies, environmental and recreation groups, first responders and numerous community organizations. We couldn’t be where we are today without their input, support and ultimately their endorsement of the project.”