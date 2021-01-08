Loveland Pass closed due to mudslide

U.S. 6 will be closed for much of Sunday and possibly longer due to a mudslide near Arapahoe Basin, according to CDOT.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was closed due to a mudslide late Saturday near Arapahoe Basin, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The closure was expected to last for most of the day Sunday and possibly longer, CDOT said. The alternate route is Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Regular traffic through the tunnel both directions will be stopped at the top of each hour so that hazmat vehicles can be escorted through the tunnel, CDOT said.

The U.S. 6 closure extends from I-70 to near Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Mudslides have also forced the closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon at least through Monday. The interstate is closed between Mile Marker 133 at Dotsero and Mile Marker 87 in West Rifle.

Click here for more on the road closures.

