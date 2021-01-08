Loveland Pass closed due to mudslide

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was closed due to a mudslide late Saturday near Arapahoe Basin, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
> The video above is on the Glenwood Canyon closure
The closure was expected to last for most of the day Sunday and possibly longer, CDOT said. The alternate route is Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower Tunnel.
Regular traffic through the tunnel both directions will be stopped at the top of each hour so that hazmat vehicles can be escorted through the tunnel, CDOT said.
The U.S. 6 closure extends from I-70 to near Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.
Mudslides have also forced the closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon at least through Monday. The interstate is closed between Mile Marker 133 at Dotsero and Mile Marker 87 in West Rifle.
Click here for more on the road closures.
RELATED: 'I could tell the tires were not touching the ground': Drivers stuck in Glenwood Canyon overnight after mudslides, flooding
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.