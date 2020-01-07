Loveland Pass closed due to a fuel tanker crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A semi truck hauling diesel fuel overturned on Loveland Pass Wednesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
CSP said the semi's driver suffered injuries, but that they are not considered life-threatening.
Troopers estimated Highway 6 over Loveland Pass will be closed for about 10 hours.
The diesel hauler overturned at about 10:30 a.m., spilling some of its load on the road, CSP said.
>The attached video is of Loveland Pass was taken after the pass was closed by Colorado State Patrol.