Loveland Pass closed due to a fuel tanker crash

Colorado State Patrol estimated Loveland Pass would be closed for 10 hours Wednesday. The semi driver suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A semi truck hauling diesel fuel overturned on Loveland Pass Wednesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said the semi's driver suffered injuries, but that they are not considered life-threatening.

Troopers estimated Highway 6 over Loveland Pass will be closed for about 10 hours.

The diesel hauler overturned at about 10:30 a.m., spilling some of its load on the road, CSP said.