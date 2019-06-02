DENVER — A man was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning at Smith Rd and Quebec St, according to Denver police.

Police responded to the area just after 3 a.m. and said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

All railway traffic was initially suspended due to the investigation, but just before 5:30 a.m., police said all roads and railways in the area were back open.

During the closure, A line service between Union Station and Denver International Airport was provided by buses.

There are several sets of train tracks in the area and it's unclear at this time if an RTD train or another type of train was involved in the incident.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS