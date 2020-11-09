Man in wheelchair struck and killed after driver runs red light, police say

The crash happened Friday morning at West Colfax Avenue and North Irving Street.

DENVER — A man who was in a wheelchair was struck and killed Friday morning at a Denver intersection after a driver ran a red light, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at West Colfax Avenue and North Irving Street; that's just a few blocks west of South Federal Boulevard.

The victim, who was only described as an adult man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

DPD determined that the driver, who remained at the scene, ran a red light. The driver was cited for careless driving resulting in death.