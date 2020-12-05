Aurora seeks input for Mississippi Avenue widening near Buckley AFB

Design completion is expected to be finished in 2020 with construction completed in 2021.

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora will host a virtual open house from Tuesday, May 12 to Tuesday, May 26 on the Mississippi Avenue Widening Project happening near Buckley Air Force Base.

The project, which will widen Mississippi Avenue from Aspen Street (the southern Air Force Base entrance) to Louisiana Avenue, was among 25 transportation projects approved by Aurora City Council in 2018.

Design completion is expected to be finished in 2020 with construction completed in 2021.

The project's team will not be able to host an in-person open house due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the public can learn more about the project and provide input.

The Mississippi Avenue widening project will:

Widen Mississippi Avenue from two lanes to four lanes (no private property will be used).

Improve mobility for cyclists and pedestrians, including a wider sidewalk on the west side of Mississippi Avenue.

A new 12-foot shared-use path (for both cyclists and pedestrians) on the east side of Mississippi Avenue.

Continuous bike facilities from Dunkirk Street to Aspen Street (at the southern Air Force Base entrance).

New street lights.

The city says this is the first of two opportunities to offer input on the future Mississippi Avenue

The public can visit AuroraGov.org/TPP or call 303-739-7925 for more project information.

