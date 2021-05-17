Mom dies in motorcycle crash during memorial ride for son southwest of Loveland

Diane Everett, 51, lost control of the 2012 Honda CBR motorcycle she was riding on as part of a group memorial ride.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Milliken mother died Saturday when she crashed southwest of Loveland while riding in a memorial motorcycle ride for her son who lost his life in a motorcycle crash last month.

Joshua Everett and his sister Amanda Everett were taking part in the ride, which drew more than 80 riders, when they saw motorcyclists in front of them giving the signal to slow down. Once stopped, friends told them not to go any closer.

"As we were getting closer, I could see bike parts and I think we both knew what happened,'' said Joshua, Diane's stepson who called her his mother. "All I could think of was, 'Not again. I can't lose two of them.' ''

Colorado State Patrol said it received a call about the crash at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The state patrol said Everett was riding westbound on Larimer County Road 12 when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve just west of Homer Road. The motorcycle went into a ditch, struck a culvert and Everett was ejected.

