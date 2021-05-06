Northbound Highway 285 closed in Morrison due to semi roll over

Drivers are being told to take Parmalee Gulch Road or Jefferson County Road 73 to get to Highway 74 in Evergreen, then to I-70 to get to Denver.

MORRISON, Colorado — An overturned semi is causing backups on northbound Highway 285 in Morrison.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said it's assisting Morrison Police with the crash. The crash happened near mile post 248 which is just before Colorado Highway 8.

The northbound lanes of 285 are closed at Parmalee Gulch Road, which is the road to get to Indian Hills, according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CSP said commercial vehicle drivers should pull over and find a place to wait out the closure.

Passenger vehicle drivers are being told to take Highway 73 in Conifer to Highway 74 in Evergreen. Drivers could also take Parmalee Gulch Road to hook up with Highway 74 in Kittredge. From there, drivers could turn left onto Highway 74 and take it to Interstate 70 or turn right and take Highway 74 into Morrison.

Officials did not say how long the closure would last.

