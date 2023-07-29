Motorcyclist killed, cyclists hurt in crash

The Colorado State Patrol said it happened on Lefthand Canyon Drive Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A motorcyclist is dead and two cyclists are hurt after a crash in Boulder County Saturday.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said they learned just after 12 p.m. that a motorcyclist had collided with two cyclists on Lefthand Canyon Drive near Spring Gulch Road.

CSP said the motorcycle then crashed again, killing the man who was riding it.

The two people on the bicycles were taken to the hospital.

Further details about the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:

Expect the unexpected

Slow down

Don't tailgate

Be aware of emergency crews

Heed signs

Obey flaggers

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Keep with the traffic flow

Plan your drive

Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.

Colorado's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane when there’s an emergency situation along the shoulder. If the driver can’t move over, they must slow down significantly to avoid an accident.

The law was implemented in 2005 and strengthened in 2020. A CDOT news release states: "The updated law stipulates that if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour. On roadways with speed limits 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit. Drivers that fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300."

CDOT recommends people check COtrip.org to find out about road conditions, construction zones, and traffic alerts.

9NEWS also provides traffic updates and alerts through the 9NEWS app.