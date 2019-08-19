JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A motorcycle driver died in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning at the intersection of West Coal Mine Avenue and South Pierce Street, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash in unincorporated Jefferson County happened just before 11 a.m. The motorcycle driver was traveling south on South Pierce Street and collided with a vehicle while making a turn at West Coal Mine Avenue, according to a spokesman for CSP. A third vehicle was also involved.

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, died on scene, said the CSP spokesman. A 72-year-old man in one of the vehicles was transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection reopened to traffic about 1:30 p.m.

